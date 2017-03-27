Topeka woman charged in fatal hit and run crash

A Topeka woman faces charges in connection with a weekend hit and run crash that left one man dead.

Police say 56-year-old Theresa Hooper is suspected of leaving the scene of the crash that killed 35-year-old Jeremy Allen Gerhardt.

The fatal crash occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of SE 37th and Indiana, underneath the I-470 overpass.

Police say officers were called to the scene and found a pickup truck had struck a bridge pillar and burst into flames. Several people came to driver’s aid and pulled him out of the burning vehicle.

According to a release, Gerhardt was pronounced dead at the scene after officers made attempts to save his life.

Gerhardt was the only person inside the truck.

Witnesses told police the truck had collided with a 2007 Nissan Altima, which left the scene east on SE 37th Street.

Investigators onlocated the Altima and Hooper, who they say was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Hooper was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for leaving the scene of a fatal crash. She was released Sunday afternoon on $1,500 bond.