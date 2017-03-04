Topeka woman charged with setting fire to her apartment

A Topeka woman has been charged with starting an apartment fire that caused more than $400,000 in damages.

Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin says the fire at Embassy Apartments, 2940 SW Gage Blvd., was reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Martin says the fire started inside Apartment #112 on the ground floor of Building 2 and spread through the attic into the apartment above.

Everyone inside the building was able to escape without injury before crews arrived. A total of 11 people – nine adults and two children – were displaced by the fire.

The apartment building suffered more than $325,000 in damages, with an additional $75,000 in destroyed personal property.

Investigators found the blaze was intentionally set and arrested 43-year-old Bernice F. Tilton at the scene.

Martin says Tilton was the resident of Apartment #112 where the fire was originally started.

She was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated arson and is being held without bond.