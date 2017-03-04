WIBW News Now!

Topeka woman charged with setting fire to her apartment

by on March 4, 2017 at 10:32 AM (55 mins ago)

A Topeka woman has been charged with starting an apartment fire that caused more than $400,000 in damages.

Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin says the fire at Embassy Apartments, 2940 SW Gage Blvd., was reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Martin says the fire started inside Apartment #112 on the ground floor of Building 2 and spread through the attic into the apartment above.

Everyone inside the building was able to escape without injury before crews arrived. A total of 11 people – nine adults and two children – were displaced by the fire.

The apartment building suffered more than $325,000 in damages, with an additional $75,000 in destroyed personal property.

Investigators found the blaze was intentionally set and arrested 43-year-old Bernice F. Tilton at the scene.

Martin says Tilton was the resident of Apartment #112 where the fire was originally started.

She was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated arson and is being held without bond.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle