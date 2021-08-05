      Weather Alert

Topeka Woman Charged With First Degree Murder

Aug 5, 2021 @ 8:18am

A Kansas woman has been charged with murder for a car crash that killed a toddler.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Jhanae Alexus Tate with first-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, four counts of aggravated battery, and improper child restraint, among other crimes, KSNT reported.

Police alleged that Tate was driving a Ford Fusion May 9th when she veered off the road in Topeka and hit a mailbox.

Law enforcement said she overcorrected, and then drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a Dodge Journey head-on.

An 18-month-old child in Tate’s car died.

Two adults and two children in the other car were hospitalized.

Tate is jailed on a $1 million bond.

Her lawyer didn’t immediately return Associated Press requests for comment.

