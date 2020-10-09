Topeka Woman Charged With Murder
Image: Shawnee County Dept of Corrections
A woman has now been charged in connection with the shooting of a Topeka man in his home, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 27-year old Tishara Moran is charged with felony first-degree murder and aggravated robbery linked to last weekend’s gunshot slaying of 38-year old Christopher McMillon.
Police were called last Saturday morning to McMillon’s home after a family member – checking to see why he failed to appear at a youth basketball game – found him dead.
Neighbors reported they had heard gunshots about 12:50 that morning, Kagay said.
The subsequent investigation led law enforcement to believe Moran was involved in the homicide.
Moran was arrested Monday, and is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on a $1 million bond.
This is Topeka’s 22nd homicide of 2020.