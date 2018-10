Topeka woman dies after Wednesday fire

Authorities say a 70-year-old woman has died from injuries suffered in a Topeka apartment fire. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports fire officials announced the death of Katherine Bushey in a news release Thursday. She was injured early Wednesday in a fire that officials are blaming on improper disposal of smoking materials.

