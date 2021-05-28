      Weather Alert

Topeka Woman Dies in Crash North of Holton

May 28, 2021 @ 8:33am

A Topeka woman was killed, and four other Topeka residents injured, in a two-vehicle wreck late Thursday night about 7 miles north of Holton during a Jackson County pursuit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Dodge Avenger passenger car was westbound on 286th Road fleeing from a Jackson County Sheriff&#39;s deputy when the vehicle failed to stop at the  intersection with U.S. 75 Highway, and collided with a southbound Jeep Renegade SUV.

The Patrol says a passenger in the Dodge car, 26-year-old Shai Boyd, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, 42-year-old  Robert Love, was transported to Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Ciara Evertson, was also transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 41-year-old Sara Ditch, and her passenger, 56-year-old Scott Ditch,  were both transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the pursuit began around 10:50 Thursday night when a Holton police officer attempted to stop the Dodge car.

