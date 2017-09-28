Topeka woman is fifth suspect charged for role in triple homicide

A fifth person has been charged in connection with the triple homicide that occurred on March 12 in North Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kaygay says 31-year-old Kora Liles faces six felony charges for her role in the slayings.

Liles on Wednesday was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for her alleged involvement in the deaths of Matthew Leavitt and Nicole Fisher; two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Leavitt, Fisher and 20-year-old Luke Davis were found dead in Liles’ home in the 100 block of NW Grant Street.

Four other suspects had previously been charged in the brutal killings.

Kagay says 19-year-old Shane Mays, 33-year-old Brian Flowers and 30-year-old Joseph Lowry were bound over for trial Wednesday following a three-day joint preliminary hearing.

Joseph Krahn, 34, is scheduled for a separate preliminary hearing on November 16 and faces three counts of first-degree murder.

All four were arrested one day after police found the bodies.

Lowery was initially charged with one count of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Those charges were amended Wednesday to include two more counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery.

Mays, who claims he would have been killed if he did not participate in the murders, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Fisher and Leavitt.

Leading up to this week’s trial, Flowers was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, both in connection with Leavitt’s death. On Wednesday, prosecutors added an additional first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping charge for his role in Fisher’s death. He’s also charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Lowery, Mays and Flowers will each be scheduled for separate jury trials.

After police released details of the arrests, an anonymous source told WIBW News Now that two others, one of them believed to be Liles, were taken into custody and released after being questioned by detectives.

Liles was booked on September 16 into the Jackson County Jail for failure to appear in court. On Sunday, she was transferred to the Shawnee County Jail, where she is being held on $1 million bond.

A date for Liles’ preliminary trial has not been scheduled.