Topeka woman launches charity drive for students affected by Goodman, MO tornado

Residents of Goodman, Missouri have spent weeks sifting through the rubble left by an EF-2 tornado that struck on April 4.

The tornado damaged several homes and destroyed the town’s only elementary school and fire station.

Dawn Middleton, a Topeka resident who has friends and family living in the impacted area, says Goodman Elementary School was damaged beyond repair and will have to be rebuilt. The district has set up makeshift classrooms inside the gymnasium at Neosho Junior High, located about 12 miles north of Goodman.

While classes will continue, the more than 300 pre-K through 4th grade students were left without any books, supplies, games or sports equipment.

A former resident of Joplin, Missouri, Middleton says the charity efforts that poured into the town after a devastating May 22, 2011 tornado compelled her to help the kids in Goodman.

“We know what it’s like to be displaced by a storm and not knowing when your or if school will be done.” said Middleton. “Moving into a school is a lot of work, so we wanted to help.”

That help is coming in the form of a school supply and toy drive launched this month by Middleton and her three daughters.

The American Red Cross responded immediately after the storm to provide shelter, food, water and other supplies. However, those relief efforts don’t address things that are often taken for granted.

“We’re focused on the kids,” said Middleton. “We need school supplies, backpacks and indoor activities – board games, coloring books, puzzles – anything they can play with inside. They’re not going to have recess at the junior high.”

Middleton says additional items needed include basketballs, jump ropes, hula-hoops and other recreational items.

The Topeka Fire Department is assisting Middleton’s efforts by providing drop-off location for donated items.

Middleton says donations have been slow to come in, but she remains focused on meeting her goal.

“We want to supply every kid with the basics,” said Middleton. “It’s a huge goal, but Topeka is a big town.”

When news of her efforts reached Goodman, Middleton says she was contacted by the family of a girl who attended the school. The family’s home was lost, but in their daughter’s mind, the storm took away a piece of her livelihood.

“They told me their 9-year-old daughter cried, not because of the house, but because the school was gone,” Middleton said.

Looking back to the multiple charities and fundraisers that helped Joplin residents rebuild their lives, some of which came from Topeka, Middleton hopes that altruistic spirit still exists within the community.

“My kids benefited from [the efforts in Joplin]. So many people helped out in Joplin. My kids weren’t even involved in the tornado, but were offered backpacks full of supplies. We had just moved down there and inadvertently got into a school district that was hit,” said Middleton. “Goodman is not getting the same kind of help. People around the area who know Goodman are helping, but the nation helped Joplin. Why can’t they do the same for Goodman?”

Goodman, which is home to roughly 1,200 people, sits about 30 miles south of Joplin.

Donations can be dropped off at any Topeka fire station through the end of April. Middleton will continue to take items herself until May 20, when she plans to deliver everything to the residents of Goodman.

Middleton says she still needs enough items to supply at least 250 students. To help ensure as many children benefit from the charity drive, she’s reaching out to anyone willing to “adopt” a student and fill his or her backpack.

For more, contact Dawn Middleton via text message at (785) 383-6119.