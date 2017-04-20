WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


68°F
Clear
Feels Like 68°
Winds NNW 12 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear71°
47°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain60°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy64°
39°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear70°
50°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy75°
53°

Topeka woman sentenced to prison for health care fraud

by on April 20, 2017 at 4:30 PM (2 hours ago)

A Topeka woman has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for committing health care fraud while operating a business that was licensed to provide day and residential services to developmentally disabled adults.

The U.S. attorney’s office says in a news release that 45-year-old Kristina Hansel also was ordered Wednesday to pay more than $480,000 in restitution.

The release says she billed Medicaid for services that weren’t provided and made false statements to obtain and renew her license.

Prosecutors say she also admitted withholding medical treatment from a patient in one case and directing others to help her cover up medication overdoses so licensing authorities wouldn’t learn of the problem.

Prosecutors say the crimes occurred while she owned Achieve Services.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.