A woman is stabbed in Topeka Wednesday night and a man is in jail in connection with the incident.

Thirty-three-year-old Justin L. Holback is behind bars after a woman was found in the 800 block of SE Overton with stab wounds just before 11:30 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and will survive. Holback is in jail on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and felony obstruction.

If you know more about this, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.