Topeka woman suffers minor injuries in crash on SE 2nd Street

by on March 27, 2017 at 11:08 AM (5 hours ago)

A Topeka woman was injured Monday morning a crash near the Innovia Films plant in Tecumseh.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Gretchen Fortune was driving east in the 6000 block of SW 2nd Street when her 2008 Volkswagon Jetta veered off of the road.

The car went through the ditch and into a field before finally stopping in a wooded area.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A call placed to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for additional details was not immediately returned.

Photo via Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle