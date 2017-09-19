Topeka woman wakes up to find burglar in her bedroom

Police are looking for the suspect in an early morning aggravated burglary that took place in northeast Topeka’s Oakland community.

According to a news release, officers were called just after 4 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of NE Sumner after a woman in the home woke up and found a man in her bedroom.

She told police she initially thought the man was her husband. When she realized a stranger had broken into her house, a confrontation ensued.

The suspect fled the scene after stealing property from the home.

Police used a K9 to track the suspect, but ultimately could not find him.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

A description of the suspect has not been given.