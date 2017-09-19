WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


72°F
Clear
Feels Like 72°
Winds SE 7 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear90°
73°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear89°
70°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy92°
71°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear89°
69°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy88°
67°

Topeka woman wakes up to find burglar in her bedroom

by on September 19, 2017 at 5:59 AM (3 hours ago)

Police are looking for the suspect in an early morning aggravated burglary that took place in northeast Topeka’s Oakland community.

According to a news release, officers were called just after 4 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of NE Sumner after a woman in the home woke up and found a man in her bedroom.

She told police she initially thought the man was her husband. When she realized a stranger had broken into her house, a confrontation ensued.

The suspect fled the scene after stealing property from the home.

Police used a K9 to track the suspect, but ultimately could not find him.

The victim was not injured during the incident.  

A description of the suspect has not been given.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle