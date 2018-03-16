Topeka Zoo announces pregnancy of two giraffes

The Topeka Zoo held a press conference on Friday morning to announce the pregnancy of two giraffes.

One of the pregnant giraffes is Hope, who was born with a medical condition in 2010.

“Essentially both of her hind legs had hyper extended fetlocks,” said Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director. “Quite honestly we weren’t sure if she was going to make it through the first week of her life.”

Hope eventually overcame the condition, with many people, locally and nationally, paying attention to her story. The Today Show even traveled to Topeka to share her story.

The other pregnant giraffe is Abi, who was transferred from the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo in 2015.

The father of the soon to be baby giraffes is Sgt. Peppers, who was transferred from the Oklahoma City Zoo in 2013 to be partnered with Hope. In 2016, the recommendation was made to have Sgt. Peppers breed with both Hope and Abi.

Wiley said that he’s heard concerns of Hope passing on her medical condition to the baby.

“The truth is that it runs in her family, but theoretically, the condition is not genetic,” said Wiley. “Our kind of suspicion is that if it does have a genetic complication it’s more in the shape of the uterus and not with the actual legs of the calf.”

Wiley said staff members will keep a close look on the ultrasounds for any signs of the hyper extended fetlocks being passed on.

The gestation period for giraffes is approximately 15 months, so the calves are expected to be born sometime between May and June of 2019. Over the next month, plans will be announced that will allow the community to watch the pregnancy process through webcams and rules for a contest will be revealed to name one of the calves.

“There’s nothing more special than when an animal is born,” said Wiley. “Giraffes are so many peoples favorite. They’re one of our first exhibits that you experience when you get here. They’re all special, but when you connect Hope’s story, this one is an opportunity that we’ve been waiting on for a long time.”

Giraffes from left to right in photo: Hope, Abi and Sgt. Peppers.