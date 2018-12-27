Topeka Zoo holds clothing drive for kids, thanks to fence post that blocked view of giraffe cam

The Topeka Zoo is holding a clothing drive for children in the area, all thanks to a fence post that was blocking the view of a giraffe camera.

The camera, which live streams the giraffe area 24/7, is viewed by people all around the world. One thing viewers, also called “chatters”, started noticing was a fence post that would block the view.

“Instead of complaining, people started saying ‘Hey, that’s pretty cool’ and started talking to him,” said Debbie Escobar, one of the chatters. The fence post was even given a name. “When you come to the zoo, you take a selfie with Barkley.”

Barkley was then given a personality. He dressed up on Halloween. He was dressed as a pilgrim on Thanksgiving. When it got cold, the chatters were worried about Barkley, so they started sending gloves, hats and scarves to the Topeka Zoo for him to wear.

One of the chatters came up with an idea to keep the donations coming, but to give the clothing to children in the Topeka area.

Escobar says the organization to which they will donate hasn’t been decided yet, but they are still receiving lots of gloves, hats and scarves.

“It’s just an astounding feeling,” said Escobar. “People are so generous, caring and loving. They’ve learned that ‘I can only donate a little bit,’ but that little bit really adds up.”

If you’d like to donate some clothing items, address the package to Barkley and send to the Topeka Zoo, located at 635 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66606.

The Topeka Zoo is also holding a recycling drive for holiday lights and trees. For more information, call 785-368-9180.