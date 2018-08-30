Topeka Zoo makes announcement after 58-year-old elephant undergoes procedure

The Topeka Zoo held an announcement Thursday morning after Sunda, a 58-year-old Asian elephant, underwent a medical procedure.

Sunda had developed a sore behind one of her ears that would not heal.

“If we continued to leave it, we were just afraid of what could eventually progress,” said Brendan Wiley, director of the Topeka Zoo.

Wiley said they were more concerned on why the sore wasn’t healing on its own. Three veterinarians performed the procedure on Thursday, collecting tissue and blood samples and sending it out to different labs.

“The really good news is that she handled the anesthesia well,” said Wiley.

Sunda has lived at the Topeka Zoo for 52 years now.

“She’s at that point where her body is just old. As the health conditions continue to build up, we really need to assess her quality of life.”

When asked about the decision making process of whether or not to put a geriatric animal down, Wiley says that each employee who works with the animal individually fills out a “Quality of Life” form. They then compare the forms in a group.

“We get everyone’s opinion on if we’re still serving the best interest of this animal or if it’s time to let go,” said Wiley.

Based on how well Sunda behaved under anesthesia and the fact that the wound was not as bad as the staff had thought, Wiley was positive about Sunda’s future.

“She did good today.”

Wiley said the staff will wait for the results of the testing and then decide what to do next.

“Is it another procedure similar to this? That’s most likely what I would expect. Get in there, clean that wound, pack it with healing agents and do what we can for her.”

Wiley hopes Sunda will be back outside tomorrow.