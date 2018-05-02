Topeka Zoo mourns Sneak the Bear

Topeka Zoo staff made the decision Wednesday morning to anesthetize Sneak, a 23-year-old female American black bear, who had been dealing with an eye condition since Monday that was worsening by the day.

Sneak had been observed on Monday playing with a stick and possibly poking her eye. Late Monday afternoon, it didn’t look like she could open her left eye. On Tuesday morning, staff could see inflammation in the eye and an abnormal tissue growth. She was started on

antibiotics and anti-inflammatories. By Wednesday morning, the size of the tissue growth had doubled and the eye had to be medically evaluated.

Because of Sneak’s advanced age of 23 years, the real concern was that Topeka Zoo staff wasn’t sure how well she would handle the anesthesia.

“She didn’t have a good winter. She wasn’t exhibiting normal bear behavior,” said Animal Care Supervisor Shanna Simpson. “She dug an amazing den but didn’t use it. Because she didn’t go into a normal torpor, we changed our care plan for her and kept her inside a lot through the winter because we were concerned for her.”

Like many of the animals at the Topeka Zoo, Sneak was in a training program that helped her participate in her health care. When it was time to give her the anesthesia on Wednesday morning, she came over and presented herself for the injection. The anesthesia took effect quickly and she was loaded into a van and transported to the zoo’s Mark L. Morris Veterinary Hospital. As she was being intubated, she quit breathing. Shortly after, her heart stopped.

She didn’t respond to rounds of emergency drugs for cardiac arrest. About 30 minutes after her heart stopped, the attempt to resuscitate her was discontinued and she was pronounced dead.

Sneak came to the Topeka Zoo from the Wildlife Prairie State Park in Peoria, Illinois with her sister Peek, who preceded her in death in 2015.