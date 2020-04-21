Topeka Zoo Receives Collegiate Cares COVID-19 Grant
Topeka Collegiate has selected the Topeka Zoo as a recipient of the Collegiate Cares COVID-19 Grant. These grants are available thanks to the generosity of the Kokari Foundation.
“We’re pleased to support the Topeka Zoo’s online outreach to children and families,” said Dr. Lyn Rantz, Head of School. “Their virtual classes are a great resource – we’re thankful they are sharing the Zoo with all of us online.”
“Our environmental education programming is core to our mission,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “I was amazed by how quickly our education team was able to adapt and begin offering this virtual programming that is aligned with state education standards. We truly appreciate this partnership made possible by Topeka Collegiate and the Kokari Foundation.”
The $1,500 grant award offsets associated costs with the programming and continues the programming through the end of the school year. The programs can be viewed live through the Topeka Zoo’s Facebook page Monday through Friday at 10:00 AM. Programs alternate daily progressing through grades Kindergarten through 5th Grade. Previous programs can be viewed on the Topeka Zoo’s Education Resource Website: https://topekazoo.org/explore/zooeducationresources/.