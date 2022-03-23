      Weather Alert

Topeka Zoo Sets Attendance Record

Mar 23, 2022 @ 3:43pm

The Topeka Zoo saw record-breaking spring break attendance last week, with 24,094 people walking through the gates.

This compares to last year’s spring break attendance of 10,162.

“This is the best spring break attendance I’ve seen since coming here in 2010,” said Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director. “The highest monthly attendance for March was 24,253 in 2015. Being able to achieve that in just a week is truly incredible to see.”

The rise in attendance most likely had to do with warm spring temperatures and the opening of Dinosaurs Alive!, the temporary exhibit that features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that move and make noise just like the prehistoric creatures that roamed the earth millions of years ago.

“It was amazing to see so many people enjoying the Zoo,” said Jessica Molitor, Guest Services Supervisor. “We’ve been waiting for Dinosaurs Alive! to be finished for a while now, so it was really nice to hear all the great feedback from guests.”

