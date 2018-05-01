Topeka Zoo teams with KTWU to live stream pregnant giraffes

A press conference was held on Tuesday morning by the Topeka Zoo to make many announcements, including information on how the public can keep updated with two pregnant giraffes, Hope and Abi.

“We will have four HD live streams that will be available on the websites of both the zoo and KTWU that will be monitoring the giraffes on a regular basis,” said Eugene Williams, Executive Director of KTWU.

The footage will be available 24/7 during the length of the entire pregnancy. The video feeds will be available at topekazoo.org and ktwu.org. Williams also said that KTWU is looking for businesses to sponsor the cameras.

Along with the revealing of a new zoo logo, Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director, announced the rules of a competition that will lead to naming Abi’s calf.

“We have gotten the information out to all of the elementary schools in Shawnee County and the schools that want to participate can each submit a name,” said Wiley.

The names submitted will be gender neutral. Once all of the names have been submitted, the zoo staff will narrow the options down to 10 names, in which the public will then be able to visit the zoo and vote on their favorite name.

Wiley also gave updates on the progress of Camp Cowabunga, which according to campcowabunga.org, “will transport guests to Africa through its unique concept that lets guests participate in activities that take place on safaris or at camp.”

“I’m thrilled to announce that for the $4.5 million project, we now just have $480 thousand left to raise,” said Wiley.

Over 500 donors have contributed to the project. Wiley said that they have started launching their public campaign to raise money. Donations can be made at campcowabunga.org. There are also a number of restaurants around Topeka that will have a specific day in which a percentage of profits earned at the restaurant will go towards Camp Cowabunga.

Wiley’s final announcement was about a special fundraising attraction for Camp Cowabunga.

“For a 3-week period beginning May 26th, we are going to be hosting the attraction ‘Sea Lion Splash’ ”, said Wiley.

Sea Lion Splash is a traveling production. There will be three shows a day with times yet to be determined. On the three Thursday nights the show will be at the zoo, the proceeds will go towards Camp Cowabunga. The zoo will be open late on those nights, with a $5 admission for anyone over the age of 2.