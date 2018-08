The Topeka Zoo is welcoming its second new baby giraffe of the summer.

The zoo says an 8-year-old giraffe named Hope gave birth early Tuesday. The calf’s gender hasn’t been announced.

Topeka Zoo officials say Hope went into labor just after 11 p.m. Monday, and the baby was born about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The birth comes just weeks after the zoo’s other giraffe, Abi, gave birth to a male baby named Konza.