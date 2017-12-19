Topeka Zoo welcomes arrival of newborn sloth, Foley

The Topeka Zoo welcomed a new member to their family this week, a Hoffman’s Two-toed Sloth named Foley.

“Foley is very comfortable hanging out with mom, sometimes 30, 40 or 50 feet up in a tree in the rainforest, and appears to be just doing great,” said Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director.

Foley is now the fourth sloth that is living in the zoo’s rain forest. The others are mother Jacque, father Mocha, and sibling Newt. Wiley said that the zoo’s rain forest environment is a great place for breeding and raising sloths, and that it is likely that Foley will grow up and move into another zoo to help spread the sloth population, which is being threatened by deforestation issues.

“We need to have a thriving zoo population of sloths in case something happens to them in the wild,” said Wiley. “We’ll be prepared to help with that.”

After a 35-year-old African Elephant named Shannon passed away just over a week ago at the zoo, Wiley says the arrival of a newborn sloth helps to raise the spirits.

“There’s something special about sloths,” says Wiley. “They’re just adorable. A baby animal, a new member of the family, just makes people smile.”