Topeka Zoo Wildflower Sale has a new online component
The Topeka Zoo is holding its annual Native Wildflower Sale on Saturday, May 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The selection will include flowers to cover all blooming seasons through spring, summer, and fall. There will be more than 1,700 native wildflowers available representing over two dozen different varieties of available at this sale. Native wildflowers are hardy and already adapted to our local soils and climate, and to our local pollinators! Once established, native wildflowers are carefree and return to you every year with minimal or no maintenance for care. All plants sold will be native to this part of NE Kansas.
Sale location will be near the zoos parking lot entrance and social distancing rules will apply. All flowers are $4.00 each. 100% of proceeds from the sale will go to the zoos conservation fund to support the conservation of endangered species here at home and around the globe.
Due to the Covid-19 situation, there are some enhancements to the sale. Plants can be purchased online by going to the Zoo’s Facebook page or Website. If purchased online, the plants will be delivered to your car when you arrive between 8:00 and 2:00 tomorrow.
The zoos wildflower sale will occur on the day before Mother’s Day! So come to the zoo on May 9th and pick up some flowers for mom!
For questions or more information, contact Dennis Dinwiddie at 368-9134, or ddinwiddie@topeka.org.