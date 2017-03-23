Topekans are being alerted about a jury duty scam

People in Topeka and surrounding areas are being alerted about a jury duty scam after numerous reports to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Shayna Anderson says that several instances have been reported. “Several citizens of Shawnee County have called in and advised that they are being contacted by a person claiming to be a law enforcement officer with the Sheriff’s office,” said Anderson. “They are telling the citizens that they either owe fines or have warrants issued for their arrests due to missing jury duty.”

However, no fines are assessed to those who miss their jury duty appearance.

“At no time during that process would a law enforcement officer or a jury coordinator contact citizens requesting money for any jury related issue,” according to Anderson.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has resources to assist the public if someone would like to verify their jury status or if they believe that they have been the victim of a scam.

“If they want to verify their jury status, they can visit the Shawnee County court website at www.shawneecourt.org and follow the jury duty information link. If they believe that they have been the victim of a scam, they can call us here at the Sheriff’s office at 785-251-2200.”

Anderson says that the Jury Coordinator would send a postcard to jurors who missed their appearance date.