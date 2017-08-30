Topekans rally to help Texas flood victims

They say the worst of times brings out the best in all of us. Nothing epitomizes that saying more than the response from people across the nation to the unprecedented flooding in southeast Texas brought on by Hurricane Harvey.

The latest reports estimate at least 32,000 people have been displaced and have taken refuge in shelters, according to the Associated Press.

The death toll as of Wednesday has risen to 30.

While organizations like the American Red Cross and Salvation Army have sprung into action to provide relief to the hurricane victims, private citizens are launching their own grassroots assistance efforts.

A Topeka man is behind one of those donation drives. Richard Martinez started reaching out to local businesses on Sunday, asking owners if they would be willing to serve as a drop-off spot for donations. Martinez, a longtime resident of Topeka’s Oakland community, says his efforts started in his own neighborhood.

“I know a lot of business owners in town,” Martinez said. “I know somebody north Topeka, somebody on the west side, in Oakland and several others. I started gathering up a bunch of donation drop-off spots and just went from there.”

Martinez says he started reaching out to people on Sunday and, within 48 hours, earned the support of several area businesses, including Mikes IGA, KnJ’s Sports Bar, Harold’s Prize Package, Bluebird Diner and Texas Roadhouse.

Even two states away, Martinez says the impact of one of the worst storms to hit the U.S. in recent years hits close to home.

“I have family in Texas,” Martinez said. “I have family in San Antonio and Brownsville. I have friends and Dallas and Houston and I know everyone that’s down in Texas – at least my family and friends – if it was something bad that happened here in Kansas they turn around do this for us.”

FEMA and other agencies are asking people to offer help in the form of cash donations, but Martinez says the victim’s needs are go great, he’s open to anything people have to give.

After speaking with a friend and former Topekan who is now working as a firefighter in Texas, Martinez says non-perishable food items are a priority.

“From what I was told, it was the Red Cross that already had a big truckload down there and ran out of food almost immediately. There’s another truck headed down there to help out and they expect that food to be gone within 24 hours. I would say food is going to be their biggest need. We want to send food and water to the people down there so they’ll be able to survive,” Martinez said. “I’m sure they’re going to need clothes, toiletries and things like that, but first let’s get them fed and keep them healthy. A lot of people are going to be bunched up in one location and it’s going to be a long time before they can get back into their own homes again.”

Martinez isn’t the only local resident stepping up to help out.

10-year-old Keelie Colstrom, a 5th grader at Ross Elementary School, started her own donation drive this week.

While most kids her age spent the weekend recovering from the first week of school, Keelie’s focus was on Texas.

“I saw stuff on Facebook about the flood, how high the water was and all the houses that got covered,” said Colstrom. “I just really wanted to help.”

Keelie, who will celebrate her 11th birthday this week, set up Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the strip mall at 115 SE 29th Street to take donations and will return each day this week from 4 – 6:30 p.m. She says no donation is too small.

“Anything would help,” said Keelie. I just really want people to know that I want to help and everything they can do counts.”

Martinez says seeing someone as young as Keelie giving her time and energy to help those in need, coupled with the response from local businesses and the rest of the community, shows what the people of Topeka are really made of.

“I love Topeka,” Martinez said. “This has been my hometown for a long time. And I know our crime rate is going up and a lot of people have been bashing Topeka lately, but we really have some people with good hearts here who love helping others. They’re not just helping our community, but they’re helping communities two states away from us. I reached out for help and people jumped at the chance.”

A list of drop-off locations that Martinez has organized can be found at the “Donations Helping out Texas” Facebook event page.