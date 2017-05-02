Topeka’s Second Clean Slate Day scheduled for May 12th

Topeka’s second Clean Slate Day has been scheduled for Friday, May 12th.

“That’s a day for folks who may have some outstanding warrants to come in and get those warrants pulled,” said Administrative Judge Jason Geier. “No questions asked, we’ll set a new court date for them. We’ll also have assistance with some expungements. If they have a hiccup on their record from years past, we can expunge that for them.”

There will also be other agencies there to help those who need a hand up after taking care of their legal issues.

“Additionally, we’re going to have a resource fair,” said Geier. “There will be assistance with housing, jobs and helping folks get their drivers licenses back.”

This is designed for misdemeanor and traffic crimes in the City of Topeka.

“These are folks that maybe had a ticket or something like that, or had a misdemeanor crime and didn’t show up to court and now they have a warrant out for their arrest and they’re afraid to come to court now and take care of it,” said Geier. “We will allow them to come in no questions asked and set up a new court date and get that warrant taken care of, so they don’t need to always look over their shoulder.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 12th at 8th and Monroe by the Topeka Performing Arts Center.