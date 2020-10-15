Topeka’s Unusual Cancer Prevention Ad Wins National Award
An unusual cancer prevention radio ad took first place in the National 2020 Radio Mercury Awards as announced on October 6th at the 29th annual awards event. Alpha Media Topeka and KMC Gastroenterology celebrated the National Award for Best Creative Radio Spot: General Market, Radio Station/Group.
Tim Kolling & Steve Castello, with Alpha Media Topeka, collaborated with the marketing team at KMC Gastroenterology to create a 30-second commercial titled “Disco Colonoscopy.”
At KMC Gastroenterology, Dr. Challa makes it his top priority to keep the community informed, especially when it comes to the importance of colon cancer prevention through screening colonoscopies.
Emma Starkey, Director of Marketing at KMC shared, “Of course, it’s tricky to market this sensitive subject, so that’s why our creatives are so important! Resonating with those over the age of 50 means taking it back, which is exactly what we did. Our disco colonoscopy advertisement has continued to keep our message fun, light, and relevant. We’re so excited to have won the 2020 Radio Mercury Award and are just as honored to know this ad will continue to save lives”.
Tim Kolling shared, “KMC is great to work with, they gave us the direction they wanted to go and the flexibility to find a creative way to target the consumers they are going after with their campaign. Steve and I had fun taking a very important and sensitive subject, then creating a fun compelling message that would resonate with the listener!”
Topeka Market Manager, Larry Riggins stated, “This award is truly an honor for our company. Steve and Tim are two very creative individuals, who work hard every day to produce great Radio campaigns and great creative to sell our clients’ products and services. I’m proud of their work and proud to have them on our team.”
About the Radio Mercury Awards
