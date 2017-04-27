Topeka/Shawnee County E-Cycle event is Saturday, April 29

Residents in Topeka & Shawnee County have an opportunity to dispose of unused household electronic items at the third Topeka/Shawnee County E-Cycle event on Saturday, April 29.

Last year alone kept over 75,000 pounds of materials from landfills and, according to Division Director of Community Engagement for the city of Topeka Monique Glaude, this year could be even bigger.

“We are looking forward to huge numbers,” Glaude said. “There’s no need to put the electronics in the landfill when we can recycle them.”

The event will be held at Kansas Expocentre Parking Lot 4, off of Topeka Blvd., from 9 am to 1 pm, rain or shine. Anything that plugs into a wall or takes batteries will be accepted free of charge. However, there will be a fee for some items.

“CRT monitors are $20 and CRT TVs, any size, are $20, cash only,” Glaude said.

There are a few things, though, that will not be accepted at the E-Cycling event.

“Used batteries, ballasts, VHS tapes, CDs, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, appliances, and light bulbs will not be accepted,” Glaude said.

For more information, visit topeka.org.