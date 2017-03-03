Toppled semi sends as many as 60 cows running loose near KCK

A semi overturned in Kansas City Friday, letting dozens of cows loose on a busy highway.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Candice Breshears the semi overturned around 12:30 p.m. on the K-10 exit ramp just west of I-435 in Lenexa.

Breshears says there were nearly 60 cows on the semi. KHP Troopers and Lenexa police officers have been working to round up the animals and keep them contained until another tractor-trailer arrives.

“We’ve got some of the local news choppers overhead looking for the cows that we haven’t located yet,” Breshears said. “There are cows all over.”

Breshears says some of the cattle went west on K-10, others went north on I-435 and a few found their way to a nearby pasture.

“This is a very busy, high-traffic area,” Breshears said. “To have this many cows on the loose isn’t good.”

Kansas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kim Qualls says a portable corral was brought to the scene to help authorities contain the cattle.

Breshears says troopers are still investigating what caused the semi to tip over. She adds that there is a slight curve on the ramp, which may have contributed to the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash. There were no other vehicles involved.

Breshears says she wasn’t immediately aware of any injured cattle.

The highway reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

Photos via KDOT