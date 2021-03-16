Tornado South of Overland Park Causes Damage; No Injuries
It’s not officially spring yet, but the spring severe weather season is underway, as we’ve already seen tornado warnings in the state, and it appears that there has been at least one tornado touch down.
Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Kansas City area on Monday, spawning at least one brief tornado touchdown that damaged homes and downed fences and tree limbs.
The National Weather Service said that law enforcement reported a tornado had touched down in rural southeast Johnson County south of Overland Park, leaving a path of damage about a mile long.
KMBC reported about 20 homes had roofing and siding damage.
Early television footage showed minor structural damage and debris on the ground.
The National Weather Service issued the first of several warnings in the Kansas City area shortly before 4 p.m. after radar indicated rotation in the clouds.