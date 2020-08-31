Tornadoes May Hit Record Low
Tornadoes and their warnings have been few and far between in Kansas for the majority of 2020, and in one corner of the state a record is poised to be broken if the trend continues through the end of the year.
The Reflector reports that the National Weather Service office in Dodge City has recorded only six tornadoes across its 27-county forecast area — well below the annual average of 28.
Last year saw 29 tornadoes touch down across those counties.
“Going back to 1991, the lowest tornado count for our warning area was seven,” said Mike Umscheid (UM-shyd), storm chaser and meteorologist for the Dodge City National Weather Service office.
Statewide, the average number of tornadoes reported each year is 96, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This year, only 27 have been reported.