Total eclipse of the sun coming to northeast Kansas

Kansans in the northeast part of the state are in for a treat as a total eclipse of the sun, visible from northeast Kansas, will occur on August 21st. This is the first total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States since 1979 and the first seen in Kansas in nearly 100 years.

Kansas State University Distinguished professor Chris Sorensen says the eclipse occurs when the moon gets exactly in front of the sun and its shadow falls upon the earth, creating a linear alignment.

“The sun shining light towards the moon and then directly behind the moon is the earth,” Sorenson said. “But now in Kansas, it’s even more special because not only is it an alignment between the sun, the moon, and the earth, it is an alignment between the sun, the moon, and Kansas, to make it real special.”

Sorensen says he wants to make sure everyone understands the astronomical importance of this event.

“This is a very special occurrence, it’s a natural phenomenon that as much as the beauty of nature is around us, from rainbows to sunsets over the prairie, this thing is going to outdo all of those things,” Sorenson shared. “It is just something I hope everyone will be able to see.”

Over the next several months, Sorensen says that Kansas State University will be hosting events leading up to the eclipse, including an astronomy viewing night and an eclipse watch party kick-off tomorrow afternoon at 4 pm at Cardwell Hall on the Kansas State University campus.

Kansas State University contributed to this report.