Total Number of Abortions In Kansas Up

Kansas saw a 4.1% increase in the number of abortions performed in the state in 2021 compared with 2020, with about half of the procedures being done for women from outside the state.
A preliminary report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed that 7,849 abortions were performed in the state last year.
That’s 303 more than in 2020.
Of the total number of abortions performed in Kansas in 2021, 50.16% were for Kansas women, with the rest being performed on women from out of state.
The number of abortions performed in Kansas for women from Oklahoma and Texas dropped to a total of 370 in 2021 from 566 in 2020.
Meanwhile, the number of abortions for women from Missouri was up 8% from 2020.
And 8% more Kansas residents had abortions in 2021 than in 2020.
The increase was 292, making the total 3,937.