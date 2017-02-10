Tougher Anti-Human Trafficking Measure Introduced in Kansas Senate Committee

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt proposed new legislation to further strengthen the state’s response to human trafficking.

“This is aimed to build on changes that have been made in previous years,” said Schmidt. “Kansas has come a long way since 2005, when it enacted the first anti human trafficking statute. There are still some gaps in the statutes. Our goal this year is to try to plug those.”

The first hole to plug is in the area of victim support.

“We’re trying to make sure that our victim support is as comprehensive as it can be, that trafficking victims who, by nature, are the victims of a crime of exploitation, have access to all of the forms of victim support that are available, even in their unique and difficult circumstances.

There is also a concern about the toughness of penalties in the state.

“We also are recommending that the Legislature beef up some of the penalties for trafficking related sex crimes where the victim is in that age range, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen and seventeen,” said Schmidt. “These are still child victims, but because they are age fourteen and older, they are not subject to the really strict penalties that exist under Jessica’s Law in Kansas.”

Some nationwide anti-human trafficking organizations have criticized Kansas for this loophole.

“We have very tough sentencing when very young kids are the victims,” said Schmidt. “When it comes to these mid and upper teen child victims, our penalties are actually very soft, especially as compared with Federal law.”

The final piece is an effort to curb demand in Kansas for sex with kids.

“These are difficult subjects,” said Schmidt. “Once again, we’re trying to recommend ways the Legislature can move the state ahead.”

The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 179, has been introduced in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Schmidt anticipates a hearing on the bill this session.