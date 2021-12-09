Town Drops Charges Against Flag Display

A town has dropped all charges against a man prosecuted for flying a flag outside his home with a profanity against President Joe Biden, a civil rights group says.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas got involved after the city of Blue Rapids charged David Sain in August with promoting obscenity.
The city added an additional claim of public nuisance.
The ACLU said both charges were related to Sain’s exercise of free speech rights, although the added claim also mentioned other issues on his property.
Sharon Brett, legal director of the ACLU of Kansas, said, “Each of us, Mr. Sain included, enjoys a constitutionally protected right to freedom of speech.”
In October, the city amended the complaint to drop the obscenity charge, but insisted on pursuing the nuisance claim.
The ACLU argued in a motion that the prosecution was not just unlawful, but retaliatory.
All charges were later dropped.