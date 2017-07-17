TPAC to host ‘Topeka Remembers 9/11’ tribute concert featuring The Front Men of Country

Three popular country-western singers will visit Topeka in September for a concert held in part as a tribute to military members and first responders.

The Topeka Performing Arts Center will host the performance by The Front Men of Country Music, a group featuring Larry Stewart (Restless Heart), Ritchie McDonald (Lonestar) and Time Rushlow (Little Texas).

According to a press release, the vocalists have charted more than 30 No. 1 hits combined.

TPAC Executive Director Larry Gawronski announced the concert Monday at press conference in the venue’s lobby.

“Working with our promoter and our community, we’ve fashioned what we believe is a tribute to our front men,” said Gawronski. “Those are the men and women that respond to every emergency and protect us daily in our armed services.”

Gawronski says members of the American Legion Post 1 will decorate TPAC in red, white and blue for the event.

The concert includes a ‘Topeka Remembers 9/11’ tribute that offers discounted tickets to any first responders and current or former members of the armed forces. Gawronski says offer that gives $15 off of the $45 ticket price comes courtesy of sponsors Security Benefit, TPAC, the City of Topeka, the Topeka Capital Journal and Country Legends 106.9 FM/Alpha Media.

“When I was approached about bringing this show to Topeka, I thought ‘This is what Topeka needs. This is what American needs,’” said Alpha Media Topeka General Manager Larry Riggins. “If you grew up in the ‘90s and you were listening to the radio, you know who these three artists are. You know the songs they sang and you probably know the words to every one of those songs.”

Topeka-Capital Journal publisher Zach Ahrens says the concert will be a night of celebration, reflection and entertainment.

“One of the things that I think will be exciting about this is; as you listen to these songs, as you reflect back and consider where you were on September 11, where you’ve been since and how far we’ve come as a community,” Ahrens said. “And then to do it alongside some of the first responders, the very same people that have that heart of service.”

U.S. Army veteran and singer/songwriter Donnie Reis is slated as the opening act for the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday July 21. For information, visit TopekaPerformingArts.org.

Video from Monday’s press conference:

Promo video courtesy of TPAC:

Alpha Media is the parent company of WIBW News Now, Country Legends 106.9 FM and Big Country 94.5 FM.