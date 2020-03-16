TPAC to cancel shows thru Apr. 30, 2020
The Topeka Performing Arts Center released a statement regarding their March and April 2020 concert schedules.
The release from TPAC’s Executive Director, Larry Gawronski, says…
The Topeka Performing Arts Center is complying with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order banning public gatherings of 50 people or more.
The concerts, events, and shows affected are…
KS Dept. of Agriculture – Mar. 16; Infinity Dance Studio – Mar. 18; Hill’s Pet Nutrition – Mar. 19; LEAP National Dance Competition – Mar. 20-22; Playhouse Theater – Mar. 27; CHICAGO – Apr. 3; BUDDY – Apr. 8; V-100 Birthday Bash with Shooting Star and Patriarch – Apr. 10; Ballet Midwest Spring Ballet “Don Quixote” – Apr. 18 19 and The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh – Apr. 30.
The health and safety of our artists, guests and employees will always be our top priority, especially in these challenging circumstances. We are committed to implementing recommendations from the health authorities to give you peace of mind as you visit us now and in the future.
On behalf of VenuWorks, The Topeka Performing Arts Center and The TPAC Board of Trustees, we encourage you to take care of yourselves, your families and your communities. Together…We will get through this.