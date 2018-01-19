TPD Administrative Review of Dominique White shooting complete

The administrative review conducted by the Topeka Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit related to the incident that occurred on September 28th involving the death of Dominique White has been completed.

After a thorough investigation of all relevant facts associated with the matter, it has been determined that the actions of the two officers involved, Officer Cruse and Officer Mackey, were within the parameters set forth in the Department’s “Use of Force” policy.

There will be no additional details released regarding the administrative review, as it is a personnel matter.