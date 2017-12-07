WIBW News Now!

TPD arrests suspect in relation to Sunday shooting

December 7, 2017

 Topeka Police Department Officers have arrested a suspect in relation to a shooting that occurred on Sunday.
 
At around 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon, officers arrived to a residence at the 700 block of SW Buchanan St. in response to a tip related to the Sunday shooting, in which two victims went to the hospital, one with a non-life threatening gun shot wound.
 
The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.  He has been identified as 43-year-old Donald Dugan of Topeka.  He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the criminal charge of aggravated battery.
 
Dugan has extensive criminal history with multiple prior felony convictions.
 