TPD Investigates double homicide
The incident that resulted in the shooting death of 36-year-old Zennie L. Vasser Jr. is being investigated as a possible self-defense homicide. Both that investigation and the homicide that occurred on April 28 in the 1400 block of SE 14th St. are connected and stemmed from the same incident.
The preliminary investigation indicates Vasser Jr. fired a weapon, striking 37-year-old Mark A. Edwards, the homicide victim from the SE 14th St. incident. A witness to that incident is believed to have fired a weapon in self-defense striking Vasser Jr. Vasser Jr. was located deceased in the 1300 block of SE Locust St.
This is believed to be an isolated incident. There are not believed to be any outstanding persons. This marks the 7th homicide in the City of Topeka in 2020.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.