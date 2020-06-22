TPD investigates early Monday morning crash
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a fatality crash that occurred early Monday morning near SE 21st St. and SE Adams St.
At around 4:15 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of SE Lawrence St. on a report of an aggravated robbery. The victim stated that two unknown males stole their vehicle, described as a black Kia. During the robbery, one of the suspects reportedly displayed a handgun.
At around 5:20 a.m. an officer was in the area of SE 21st St. and SE Indiana Ave. when they witnessed the stolen vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed. The officer activated their lights and siren and the driver did not stop. The officer lost sight of the vehicle and ended the attempted car stop by shutting off their vehicle’s lights and siren.
A separate officer was at the intersection of SE 21st St. and SE Adams St. when they observed the stolen vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed. A few seconds later, the officer witnessed the driver of the stolen vehicle lose control, crashing into another vehicle, described as a dark-colored pickup truck. TPD was not in pursuit of the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.
The single occupant of the pickup truck received minor injuries in the crash. They were treated at the scene and released. The driver of the stolen vehicle and one of the passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One occupant of the stolen vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by American Medical Response.
The identities of the injured and deceased are being withheld until proper next of kin notifications are made. SE 21st St. from SE Adams St. to SE Lakewood Blvd. remains closed while officers investigate.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.