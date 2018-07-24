WIBW News Now!

TPD looking for suspect in aggravated assault and theft

by on July 24, 2018 at 10:34 AM (1 hour ago)

At approximately 4:00 pm on Tuesday, the Topeka Police responded to a theft and aggravated battery call at Murphy’s Express, located at 1531 SW Wanamaker.

Officers learned during a suspected theft a 58 year-old male victim attempted to intervene in the theft.  He was knocked to the ground by the suspect vehicle in the parking lot causing minor injuries.  Detectives are looking for a person of interest in this case depicted in the photograph.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.