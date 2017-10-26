WIBW News Now!

TPD Officers participating in “No Shave November” to support local charities

by on October 26, 2017 at 4:16 PM (5 hours ago)

The Topeka Police Department will soon be participating in their yearly fundraiser, “No Shave November”. 

“Citizens are going to see that our officers may have a little more hair on their face, a little different color on their hair or on their nails but it’s all for great causes,” said Lieutenant Colleen Stuart of the TPD.

Each officer participating in the event will be donating $50 to the FOP Foundation, which supports local charities.  It will be in effect during the dates of November 1st-November 30th.

“Male officers can grow facial hair or a beard,” said Lt. Stuart.  “Female officers can color their hair or their nails in colors that are outside of the normal policy parameters.”

The FOP Foundations supports charities as Kansas Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Cops ‘n Kids, and Special Olympics of Kansas.

Photo courtesy of Lars Plougmann