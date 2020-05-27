TPD resumes some services temporarily put on hold due to COVID-19
The Topeka Police Department is resuming some services that were temporarily put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective immediately, fingerprinting services available at the Law Enforcement Center have resumed at new hours and with additional restrictions. The new fingerprinting hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Those wishing to utilize fingerprinting services will be required to wear a mask at all times. Citizens will need to bring their own masks. TPD will not be providing masks.
The property room window which can be accessed from the west side of the Law Enforcement Center is now open during normal business hours. Business hours are 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The property room is closed on holidays.
The SeeClickFix Topeka reporting feature has also resumed as normal. The free app and online system allow citizens to make service requests including reporting abandoned vehicles, parking issues, concerns with animals, and other various non-emergency service requests. For more information about SeeClickFix Topeka or to make a new request, please visit https://seeclickfix.com/topeka.
TPD officers and staff will continue to balance the safety of the community while we assess the impact of COVID-19 on the services we are able to provide. Future updates will be announced at a later time.