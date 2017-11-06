TPD undergoing accreditation assessment, public comment session scheduled for Monday night

The Topeka Police Department is undergoing an accreditation assessment this week.

A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., arrived Sunday for the assessment, according to a news release.

The team, which is comprised of law enforcement officers from similar, but out-of- state agencies, will examine all aspects of the Topeka Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations and support services. The process involved the review written materials, interviews and visits to places and functions where compliance can be witnessed.

The team will determine whether the Topeka Police Department meets the Commission’s state-of- the art standards and is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation.

Lt. Colleen Stuart says accreditation lasts three years and is “a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.”

The on-site assessment includes a public information session where agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments. That session will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Those unable to attend the Monday night public forum may provide comments by telephone from 1 – 3 p.m. Monday by calling (785) 368-9551.

In-person and telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the Topeka Police Department’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Written comments about the department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation can be sent to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155.

Upon completion of the review, the assessment team will send their report to CALEA, which will then decide whether to grant accreditation to the department. The Topeka Police Department has been awarded accreditation six times.

During the three-year accreditation window, the department is required to submit annual reports proving continued compliance with CALEA standards.