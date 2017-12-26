TPD in walk-in accident reporting phase

The Topeka Police Department is now in walk-in accident reporting phase due to the inclement weather.

TPD will only investigate accidents that are alcohol related, hit and run or involve injuries.

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information with one another and come to the Law Enforcement Center (320 S. Kansas Ave Suite 100) after the weather clears to report incidents.

Please drive safe and here are some tips for driving in icy conditions:

• Avoid driving while you’re fatigued.

• Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

• Keep your gas tank at least half full.

• Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, sand).

• Always look and steer where you want to go.

• Use your seat belt every time you get into your vehicle.