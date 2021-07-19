Tractor Pulls Kicks Off Full Slate Of Anderson County Fair Fun Attractions

By Frank J. Buchman
It’s time for the Anderson County Fair at Garnett.
According to Ruth Pracht, fair board representative, there’ll be several new events this year Saturday, July 24, through Saturday, July 31st.
Official fair kickoff is the Missouri State Tractors Pro Stock Pull Saturday evening at 7 o’clock. “The best in the sport of tractor pulling promises to be pulling,” Pracht assured.
For the seventh c year, the fair will feature a Fun Time Shows Carnival starting Tuesday, July 27, through Saturday evening. “Wristbands bought in advance are lower cost to participate in all of the fun attractions,” Pracht said.
Always a fair highlight is the parade which is Tuesday evening, at 7 o’clock. “Actually we have a full slate of Tuesday night features,” Pracht said. “The parade is followed by a pedal tractor pull and free watermelon with a ranch rodeo and fashion revue at 8 o’clock.”
The 17th annual pie baking contest, kids’ cash grab, career fair and merchant night are Wednesday, July 28. “The kids’ cash grab with three divisions sponsored by local banks begins at 6:30,” Pracht said.
“Local businesses and employers will have displays starting at 6 o‘clock,’ Pracht said. “The Kansas works van will be on site to assist people looking for jobs and careers.”
New for the pie contest is a kids’ division with all judging starting at 6:30. “The auction follows, so come out and buy you a homemade pie and stay to win the grand prize,” Pracht invited.
Among features on Thursday, July 29 is the pet show at 1 o’clock. Bucket calf interviews are at 6 o’clock with the beef show to follow. A shodeo is also planned during the evening.
Highlight on Friday is the youth livestock auction at 7 o’clock.
As the fair thinks about closing down, a free mini draft horse pull is Saturday night, July 31, at 7:30. “We are sponsoring an axe throwing competition for additional fun this year concluding the fair,” Pracht said.
Information can be found at www.andersoncofair.com and on Facebook.