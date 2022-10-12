Tractor Supply Company Cleared To Buy Orscheln Farm And Home

The Federal Trade Commission has given the green light to the sale of Orscheln Farm and Home to Tractor Supply Company. The Brentwood, Tenn.-based retailer announced Tuesday night that regulators had approved the $320 million, all-cash acquisition that the companies agreed to last year. The deal is expected to close Wednesday, but only 81 Orscheln locations will actually join the nation’s largest farm retailer.

As a condition for approval, TSC will have to sell 85 Orscheln locations. 73 locations, including 21 in Kansas, will be sold to the Iowa-based Bomgaars chain. Bomgaars will also purchase the Orscheln Farm and Home corporate headquarters and distribution center in Moberly, Mo. for $10 million before the end of next year. Illinois-based Buchheit will acquire the remaining 12, including locations in Beatrice and North Platte, Neb. 16 Orscheln locations in Kansas will remain with Tractor Supply Company, bringing the company’s total locations to over 2100.

Orscheln Farm & Home locations becoming Tractor Supply Company

Arkansas City

Coffeyville

Colby

Ellsworth

Eureka

Garnett

Goodland

Independence

Junction City

Marysville

Medicine Lodge

Ottawa

Phillipsburg

Sabetha

Smith Center

Wellington

Orscheln Farm & Home locations becoming Bomgaars

Atchison

Basehor

Concordia

Dodge City

El Dorado

Garden City

Gardner

Goddard

Great Bend

Hays

Hutchinson

Iola

Lawrence

Louisburg

Manhattan

McPherson

Newton

Parsons

Pratt

Salina

Topeka