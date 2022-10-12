Tractor Supply Company Cleared To Buy Orscheln Farm And Home
The Federal Trade Commission has given the green light to the sale of Orscheln Farm and Home to Tractor Supply Company. The Brentwood, Tenn.-based retailer announced Tuesday night that regulators had approved the $320 million, all-cash acquisition that the companies agreed to last year. The deal is expected to close Wednesday, but only 81 Orscheln locations will actually join the nation’s largest farm retailer.
As a condition for approval, TSC will have to sell 85 Orscheln locations. 73 locations, including 21 in Kansas, will be sold to the Iowa-based Bomgaars chain. Bomgaars will also purchase the Orscheln Farm and Home corporate headquarters and distribution center in Moberly, Mo. for $10 million before the end of next year. Illinois-based Buchheit will acquire the remaining 12, including locations in Beatrice and North Platte, Neb. 16 Orscheln locations in Kansas will remain with Tractor Supply Company, bringing the company’s total locations to over 2100.
Orscheln Farm & Home locations becoming Tractor Supply Company
Arkansas City
Coffeyville
Colby
Ellsworth
Eureka
Garnett
Goodland
Independence
Junction City
Marysville
Medicine Lodge
Ottawa
Phillipsburg
Sabetha
Smith Center
Wellington
Orscheln Farm & Home locations becoming Bomgaars
Atchison
Basehor
Concordia
Dodge City
El Dorado
Garden City
Gardner
Goddard
Great Bend
Hays
Hutchinson
Iola
Lawrence
Louisburg
Manhattan
McPherson
Newton
Parsons
Pratt
Salina
Topeka