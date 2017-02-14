Tractor-trailer loaded with hogs overturns near Hiawatha

A semi tractor-trailer loaded with market hogs crashed Tuesday morning on a highway near Hiawatha.

According to Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, the accident happened around 7 a.m. just south of the Wal-Mart on US Highway 36.

Merchant says the semi was headed east on US 36 when it overturned and laid down on its side.

Nearly 180 hogs were inside the trailer when it crashed.

Merchant says emergency responders arrived at the scene and were able to contain many of the animals and get them off of the highway. A Brown County resident with a portable corral drove out to the scene to assist.

“He happened to come by immediately after the accident, called me and asked if we’d like to use it,” Merchant said. “For the type of accident this was, with the animals involved, this was ideal. We were able to round up the animals better [than we would have] with makeshift corrals, which could have spooked the animals.”

Merchant says an unknown number of hogs were killed and injured in the crash.

The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries in the crash. Merchant says the driver remained at the scene while responders worked the accident and does not believe he was taken to the hospital.

The highway was shut down for a short amount of time after the crash.

Photo courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office