Trade conflict, inflation big concerns on Rural Main Street

The trade conflict that the Trump administration has allowed to get rolling is having a negative effect in the rural Midwest, according to a question in a new survey from Creighton University.

“About 78 percent of the bank CEOs reported that the trade skirmishes and rising tariffs were having a negative impact on their local economies,” said economist Ernie Goss. “There are already some negative impacts. Of course, that’s showing up in agricultural commodity prices which are really, in terms of corn, all the grains and pork, as well, not doing well.”

Kansas economy is growing according to the survey. The Kansas RMI was up to 56.9 this month. A number over 50 is the sign of a growing economy.

“For Kansas, it’s a lot of comparisons,” said Goss. “In other words, we’re comparing to some weaker numbers a year ago. That’s what’s going on in Kansas. In other words, Kansas had a tough go of it the last couple of years and we’re moving back to reasonably good growth. That’s hard to say in the rural areas, but still some of the negatives, I would say the negatives are getting less negative.”

Goss believes the Federal Reserve is looking at slowing inflation down even more, if they can.

“I think we’ll have another rate hike, probably on September the 26th,” said Goss. “They meet in August. They meet in September. Probably no rate hike in August, but we’ll probably see a rate hike in September. We asked the bankers about rate hikes. Almost one-third of them said we should hold off, that the current level of interest rates, that’s where we should be.”

Inflationary pressures continue to build, though, with the CPI at a six-year high in May.