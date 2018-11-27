Trade expert expects U.S.-China trade war to continue

A trade law expert from the University of Kansas expects the trade war between China and the United States to continue.

“Unless we see something unexpected and dramatic in the summit on the 30th of November in Buenos Aires, in that meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping,” said Raj Bhala, the Brennesein Distinguished Professor at the University of Kansas Law School, and a Senior Advisor at Dentons. “I think you can expect the trade war to continue, as per the USTR’s updated report.”

The update didn’t show any substantive progress on the U.S. trade concerns.

“The USTR said that the Chinese have failed to engage with the United States in serious negotiations about its made in China 2025 industrial policy and also on intellectual property theft and misappropriation and cyber attacks,” said Bhala.

Bhala said the grounds for the dispute are legitimate.

“It is a very clear, sober, well written and well cited report,” said Bhala. “It’s not that the USTR is making this stuff up. They’re saying here’s what our concerns are, here’s what we need addressed, here are examples, specific examples of what we’re saying. The Chinese side, in my personal opinion, really needs to take this updated report seriously. There’s just been too much rhetoric on both sides about each side being bullying of the other, but each side really needs to take the other seriously.”

Barring a diplomatic shocker, the wave three tariffs will go from 10 percent to 25 percent on December 31 and the Chinese will retaliate to the degree that they can. What that may mean going forward is still unclear.

The full interview with Bhala is below.